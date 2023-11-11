Rational Advisors LLC Sells 5,552 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Progressive by 95.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,594,007 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.93. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

