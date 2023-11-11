Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 116,910 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1,536.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116,910 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

