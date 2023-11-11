Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Lowered to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Tapestry from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,495 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,564 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,494 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

