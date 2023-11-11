Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 208.2% from the October 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $22.43.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.1195 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

