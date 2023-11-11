Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total transaction of $33,036,421.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $239.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

