Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,412,000 after buying an additional 3,931,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after buying an additional 3,445,953 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. Amundi grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 211.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $307,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,702.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

