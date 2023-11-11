NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,931 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 245,479 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $186.67 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.80.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

