Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $40.02 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.