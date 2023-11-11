Smithfield Trust Co Sells 440 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36. The company has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,202 shares of company stock valued at $11,299,952. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

