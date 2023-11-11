Claro Advisors LLC Sells 363 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after purchasing an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

