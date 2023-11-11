Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 22.4% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $389.71 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $393.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.35.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

