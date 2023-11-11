SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Stories

