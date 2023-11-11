Glassman Wealth Services Has $46,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

DLR stock opened at $128.71 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $135.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

