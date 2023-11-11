Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Stake Lifted by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 26,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.8% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 220.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

