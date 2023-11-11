Candriam S.C.A. Sells 171,886 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,886 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.