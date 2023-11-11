Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 144 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.27.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.01 and its 200 day moving average is $253.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

