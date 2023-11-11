The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Raised by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $120.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

