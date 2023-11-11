Machina Capital S.A.S. Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $38.94 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 138,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $4,676,727.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,905,546.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,982 shares of company stock valued at $16,594,628 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

