Vise Technologies Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vise Technologies Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $271.56 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

