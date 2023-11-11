US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. US Foods has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $68,956,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $50,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,671 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

