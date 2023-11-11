FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 98 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $265.46 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

