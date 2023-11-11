Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83), Briefing.com reports. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NXST opened at $146.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.55 and its 200 day moving average is $158.10. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.50.

In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,294.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

