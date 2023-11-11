Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Update

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toray Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TRYIY opened at $9.97 on Friday. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

