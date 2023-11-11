FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after acquiring an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 30.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 21.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,905,000 after acquiring an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 13,571.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,541,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.