FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.