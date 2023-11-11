Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,773 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Visteon worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visteon by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Visteon by 729.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 539,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,653,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VC stock opened at $114.11 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $108.65 and a 52-week high of $171.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

