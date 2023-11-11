Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 21,439 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,583,000 after acquiring an additional 506,470 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 71.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 65,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 161,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.