Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 21,439 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,439 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,847,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,583,000 after acquiring an additional 506,470 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 71.8% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 65,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 161,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $64.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $7,946,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.