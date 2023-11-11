Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

