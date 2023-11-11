NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 946,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NEE opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

