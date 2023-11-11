Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFG. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

