Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 13,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 91,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,919.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,770 shares of company stock worth $6,158,614. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.5 %

PSX stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

