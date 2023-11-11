Commerce Bank Has $5.27 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

