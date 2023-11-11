Commerce Bank Has $29.16 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,497 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Copart worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Copart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

