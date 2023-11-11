Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $256,878,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Copart by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,076,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Copart by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,635,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Copart by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,507,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after purchasing an additional 889,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.19. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

