Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Cuts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Block were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Block by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Block by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $240,849.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,914 shares in the company, valued at $13,194,611.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,222 shares of company stock worth $1,006,326 over the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $51.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of -109.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

