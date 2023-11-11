Centric Health’s (CRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bloom Burton

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Bloom Burton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Centric Health Stock Performance

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$94.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.23 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.