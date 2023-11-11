Safe (SAFE) Trading Up 0% This Week

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $62.60 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00008084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00148064 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024595 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002731 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 3.00428614 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

