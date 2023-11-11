361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 322.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of TSIOF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.93. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. The company offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and life under the 361º core and 361º Kids brands.

