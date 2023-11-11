361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 322.6% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
361 Degrees International Price Performance
Shares of TSIOF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.93. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
About 361 Degrees International
