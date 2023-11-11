Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jerash Holdings (US)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.