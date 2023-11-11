Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Jerash Holdings (US) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $39.11 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US) ( NASDAQ:JRSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

(Get Free Report)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.