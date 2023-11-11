F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Announces $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FMBM opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.42. F & M Bank has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

About F & M Bank

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.