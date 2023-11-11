Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Thungela Resources Stock Up 2.4 %
Thungela Resources stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
About Thungela Resources
