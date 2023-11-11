Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Short Interest Update

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.8% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thungela Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Thungela Resources stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Thungela Resources has a 12 month low of $6.73 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

