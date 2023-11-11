Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.75 to C$73.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.