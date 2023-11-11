Dogecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.17 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $11.37 billion and $1.17 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00202367 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010996 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 141,785,686,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.