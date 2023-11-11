Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15, reports. The company had revenue of $128.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Nova had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 25.11%. Nova updated its Q4 guidance to $1.16-1.31 EPS.

Nova Stock Performance

Nova stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.97. Nova has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $131.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 1,593.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 34.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nova in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

