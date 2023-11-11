Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $140,708.10

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $5.16 million and $140,708.10 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Got Guaranteed alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Got Guaranteed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Got Guaranteed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.