Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Issues Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The company’s revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 20,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,913 shares of company stock worth $7,649,401 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.41.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

