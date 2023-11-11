Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,771 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

