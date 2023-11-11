Balboa Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 6,241 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,835 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 991.7% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 103,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 94,362 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 99,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

