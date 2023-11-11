Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,743 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after buying an additional 320,018 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,256,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after buying an additional 301,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.91.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $165.14 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.59. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

