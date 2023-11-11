Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $663,000 Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,310 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,461,951,000 after acquiring an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $125.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.23. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $130.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.